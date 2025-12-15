NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 15

28. New York Giants

The New York Giants obviously are heading toward an offseason looking for a brand-new head coach after the in-season firing of Brian Daboll. One thing you don’t want to see is Mike Kafka calling designed QB runs and getting Jaxson Dart sent to the medical tent like we saw on Sunday afternoon.

That’s one of the biggest reasons why Daboll was let go.

The Giants have to feel like they’ve found a possible franchise QB of the future, but what will their new head coach think after watching Dart’s tape from this season? It’ll be interesting to see how the Giants approach the offseason, especially if they lose their way to the #1 overall pick.

It’s clear that the cupboard isn’t bare here. They’ve got to think about being aggressive and hoping Malik Nabers/Cam Skattebo can return to form.

27. Washington Commanders

The season is relatively over for the Washington Commanders, but it’s fun to get a win against the New York Giants.

Especially when you have a return touchdown.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a good game, Terry McLaurin had another good game, and the Commanders had just enough in this one to get a win against the Giants, who made it a little interesting late.

We’re not writing post-mortems for teams at this point, but it’s clear that the Commanders are a team right now that’s just fighting with one eye on next offseason. They’ll gladly take some positive evaluations on young guys they can move forward with, but it’s all about reloading in 2026 and figuring out how to get Jayden Daniels back to form.