NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 15

26. Cleveland Browns

We tried to send a little bit of a warning last week with the way Shedeur Sanders played against the Titans: You don’t get to play the Titans every single week.

The last thing you want to do when a guy throws for as many yards as we saw from Sanders last week is diminish it by instantly talking about the poor opponent, but you can see now why folks were a little skeptical of a repeat performance against the Bears, especially on the road.

Sanders threw a trio of interceptions as Myles Garrett continued to climb toward the NFL’s all-time sack record, which he will now have a chance to accomplish at home next week against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. How about that?

At this point, that’s the one thing you’re really looking forward to if you are a Browns fan, as well as hopefully watching Shedeur Sanders bounce back against a top-tier team in the AFC on the road.

25. Cincinnati Bengals

As interesting as it was to have Joe Burrow come back here late in the season, it’s turned into a disaster of epic proportions for the Cincinnati Bengals. Folks out there who are experts at reading body language and interpreting press conferences are saying that Joe Burrow is extremely unhappy in his situation with the Bengals, and could demand a trade in the offseason.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. The Bengals were just dominated against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and that came on the heels of Burrow making some rather concerning comments, basically asking the question of why he would continue playing football if it’s no longer fun.

It really sounded like Burrow could pull an Andrew Luck, all things considered, and would you blame him? Burrow has been beaten up significantly since he got to the NFL with a variety of pretty significant injuries. The Bengals might have to do some recruiting this offseason to figure out that situation, or it could get ugly fast.