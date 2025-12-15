NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 15

24. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are here to wreck your season, and they don’t care a ounce. The Saints have been hilariously fun the past few weeks with Tyler Shough at the quarterback position. At first, we’re just watching this team with a little bit of intrigue, right?

Maybe Tyler Shough has something.

Maybe the Saints will just give us something else to laugh at on a weekly basis…

You have to give credit where it’s due, and Kellen Moore deserves plenty. He’s put this team in a position where they have beaten the Bucs and Panthers in back-to-back weeks with the top of the division at stake. The Saints are playing spoiler, and I love it.

It’s a shame they’ve already lost 10 games, because their next three matchups are against the Jets, the Titans, and the Falcons. They could easily finish this year 7-10 after people called them the worst team in the league. And to be fair, this feels like a bit of vindication for me, because I said all along the Saints were not the worst team in the league going into this season.

23. Atlanta Falcons

You’ve got to give credit to the Falcons for staying in the fight even without much to fight for. Frankly, the Falcons are kind of in a brutal spot right now. There are a lot of people speculating about the future of head coach Raheem Morris after this season. There are a lot of folks already speculating about this team maybe trading away stud offensive weapons for draft picks.

This is a Falcons team whose franchise quarterback suffered yet another knee injury, an issue dating back to his earlier years in college. This is a team without a first-round pick next year.

The Falcons have many question marks for the future, but they’re playing spoiler for their division rivals, and you have to respect it. They’ve got guys playing for big-money contracts in the offseason, and we saw them come through on Thursday night.