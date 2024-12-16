NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
14. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers just lost an absolutely ugly one to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, and the loss came with an even worse sting than usual thanks to the Denver Broncos winning their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Chargers had the edge over Denver going into the week of play with a head-to-head win in Denver earlier this season, but they will now welcome the Broncos to Los Angeles on a short week and needing a win to keep pace with the Broncos, who jumped them for the 6th seed overall in the AFC.
The game against the Bucs is one the Chargers will want to flush out of memory as quickly as possible. We haven’t seen that defense in Los Angeles get absolutely whooped like they did against the Bucs, and it was a total domination with Baker Mayfield throwing four touchdown passes and the Chargers allowing over 200 yards on the ground.
Needless to say, this is not the best position for the Chargers to be in and they have to be hoping for a very quick bounce-back on short rest this week.
13. Seattle Seahawks
I vouched for the Seattle Seahawks this past week. We’re moving forward.
The Seahawks decided to wear their hideous neon green uniforms in Week 15 and they allowed the Green Bay Packers to come into town and just move the ball all over them offensively.
The Seahawks are so proud of their fans being the 12th man, but in reality, it felt like the Packers were playing with 12 men offensively for the majority of their matchup on Sunday. This was a very ill-timed loss for Seattle with both the Cardinals and Rams nipping at their heels.
The NFC West race could be coming down to a photo finish this season and the Seahawks now have to face off this coming week against the Minnesota Vikings, one of the most well-rounded teams in the conference.