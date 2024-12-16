NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the biggest surprise win of Week 15. I’m not surprised that they won, in general, but the manner in which they won was extremely impressive.
Nobody has really dog-walked the Chargers’ defense like the Bucs just did all year.
Baker Mayfield threw for four touchdowns. The Bucs ran for over 200 yards. They had their way against the Chargers all afternoon and once again looked like a true contender in the absolutely loaded NFC.
The Bucs are such a fascinating team. When they are on, they are on. The development of Bucky Irving as this season has progressed has been something special to witness, and when the Bucs are getting strong contributions from both he and Rachaad White, that offense is almost too dynamic for teams to deal with.
Even with the loss of Chris Godwin, the Bucs’ offense has guys stepping up. Namely, Baker Mayfield, who has been making everyone around him better. The Bucs are only 8-6 this season but I like them as a viable upset contender in the NFC. They can win a shootout with anyone.
11. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have found ways to win their last couple of games that have had the Denver fan base biting their nails down to nubs. It’s been a stressful time for Denver this season, but that’s just because this team is finally playing high-stakes football again for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 back in 2015-16.
That was the last time the Broncos made the playoffs, but a big win against the Indianapolis Colts has them in position to make the postseason again with just one more win in their final three games. The Broncos were able to secure their first winning season since 2016 when Gary Kubiak was still the head coach and Trevor Siemian was the quarterback.
It’s been a long era of drought in Denver, but it could finally be over very soon. The Broncos have to enjoy this one, obviously, but it’s going to be a short-lived celebration as the team gets the chance to go out there on Thursday night and a short week to take another game against their division rivals in Los Angeles. The Broncos and the Chargers will kick off Week 16 with an absolutely massive matchup with the 6th seed in the AFC likely at stake, if not more than that.