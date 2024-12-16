NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
4. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs finally won a game by two scores, but even though the scoreboard indicated a “comfortable” win, Patrick Mahomes was limping around the field after the game and left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
It obviously must not be anything super serious because Mahomes was walking around dapping Browns players at the conclusion of the game, but he was walking with a visible limp and we’ve seen him have to gut out ankle injuries in the past. The Chiefs are already AFC West champions, so the status of Mahomes over the final three weeks of the season is worth monitoring.
The Chiefs are clinging to the #1 overall seed in the AFC and at this point, they have a little bit of a cushion, even with a loss to the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago. Everyone is going to eagerly anticipate any future reports on Mahomes and his ankle after what we saw against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which was a very scary-looking hit in the moment that it happened.
The Kansas City defense pulled through on the road in Sunday’s game and actually ended up getting Browns starting quarterback Jameis Winston pulled. The Chiefs should be able to lean on that defense with 12 wins already this season and some physical games remaining against the Texans, Steelers, and Broncos.
3. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions obviously are one of the best teams in the NFL, but Adam Schefter of ESPN pointed out something absolutely fascinating.
The Lions have now won a game this season in which Jared Goff threw five interceptions (against the Texans earlier this year) and they have lost a game in which Goff threw for five touchdowns, which he did on Sunday against the Bills.
The Lions are one of those teams that you figure can win in a variety of different ways, but here’s the primary issue – their defense is looking a little bit cooked out there. The Lions have suffered so many key injuries on that side of the ball that you couldn’t help but wonder if and when it was going to catch up to them.
And we saw the Buffalo Bills go into the Lions’ house and basically score at will. Fantasy football fans enjoyed just about every second of this game.
The Lions are going to have to be careful down the stretch this season. They have the Vikings luking right behind them in the standings and if they’re not careful, they might give up the #1 seed to either Philly or Minnesota. They are another slip-up away from potentially being the 5th seed in the NFC, which is absolutely wild.