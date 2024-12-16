NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
2. Buffalo Bills
Not many teams have been doing this this year (alright, maybe some have), but the Buffalo Bills proved me right in a big way on Sunday with their decisive win against the Detroit Lions in a potential Super Bowl preview.
The Bills needed to recover an onside kick late in order to prevent a miraculous comeback from the Lions, but this game felt well in hand for the majority of it and Buffalo’s offense was able to win despite allowing a whopping five touchdown passes from Jared Goff and the Lions.
They continued to show that they are probably the best team in the AFC despite the fact that they are below Kansas City in the standings, and they have one of the most consistent and explosive offenses in the league. The Bills are just a different team this year thanks to the ascension of Josh Allen.
And Allen was great before, but he definitely appears to have taken another step in his game in 2024. With Allen playing at such a stellar and consistent level each week, the Bills could coast into the playoffs and if Patrick Mahomes is actually hurt, they could reclaim the #1 overall seed down the stretch here.
Either way, they are shaping up for a deep playoff run.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles just showed everyone why they are one of the top teams in the entire NFL right now with a rather decisive and borderline boring win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL’s late-afternoon slate of games was supposed to be thrilling all over the place, and we ended up getting a handful of major blowouts. The Eagles beat the Steelers 27-13 in what technically could be a Super Bowl preview. The Eagles made the Steelers look like anything but Super Bowl contenders.
This team has turned things around dramatically this season compared to the team we saw completely collapse late last year. They are the hottest team in the NFL having won 10 games in a row, and what’s the way you beat this Philly team? Obviously, you’ve got to get that offense making mistakes, but that just hasn’t been happening lately. The Eagles are a juggernaut and they look like they have a case as the most complete team in the NFL overall right now.
Especially with the Lions struggling with injuries defensively, there is a chance we could see the Eagles take over the #1 seed in the NFC before too long.