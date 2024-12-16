NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
26. New Orleans Saints
Well, the Saints gave it a valiant effort after they benched Jake Haener for rookie Spencer Rattler, but they fell just short and ultimately kind of gifted the Washington Commanders a win in Week 15.
The Saints scored a touchdown as time expired in regulation, and as you would have expected from a team with absolutely nothing to lose, they went for a two-point conversion instead of kicking an extra point to tie. The pass fell harmlessly to the ground.
For the Saints, it was probably the best outcome as they continued to move into more favorable 2025 NFL Draft position, joining the ranks of teams with nine or more losses so far this year. The unfortunate thing? They are one of 10 teams with nine or more losses already this season. And there are a number of teams right on their heels as well.
We should see Spencer Rattler the rest of the way this season but how much does it really matter? The Saints are going to move on to a new head coach after this year with the firing of Dennis Allen earlier this season. They have plenty of talent to work with but what does the future of Derek Carr hold in New Orleans? Are they going to blow up this roster and start fresh?
25. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are one of a large number of teams likely just wishing the season could be over as soon as possible. It’s evaluation time for the Browns as they get looks at players who will potentially be around beyond 2024.
One of the key players in question is obviously quarterback Jameis Winston, who was seemingly pulled from the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. So perhaps that answers the question…
One thing is certain – the Browns cannot move forward and continue to spin their wheels with Deshaun Watson. Their offense has been downright terrible when he’s been on the field and even just a few weeks ago, the ability of Winston to come in and move the offense felt like a total gift from the football gods.
Heck, Winston threw for nearly 500 yards against the Denver Broncos just a couple of weeks ago. Life comes at you fast in the NFL.
Because of the Watson contract, an absolute albatross, the Browns kind of need to bank on a young quarterback on a rookie deal coming in and making an impact. They have some of the least financial flexibility right now of any team in the NFL going forward.