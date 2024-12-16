NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
24. Chicago Bears
Bears play Monday night vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears are obviously one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this season, but the pieces and foundation seem to be in place. The Bears are basically just going to be trying to play spoiler the rest of this season, and Caleb Williams playing the best football we’ve seen from him this season would be an added bonus.
Does the NFL Draft standing matter for Chicago? Sure, but ruining things for division rivals and having Caleb Williams create some signature moments probably matters even more. Bears fans might not agree with that, but the best-case scenario from my seat is Williams playing as good as we’ve seen.
And he has a chance on Monday night to spoil the Vikings’ bid for the #1 overall seed in the NFC. As of lately, it’s been all Lions and Eagles in the NFC. The Bears nearly upset the Lions on Thanksgiving and now they’re going to be trying to ruin the Vikings’ fun on Monday night.
It’s going to be fascinating to see who this team brings in as its next coach in 2025.
23. New York Jets
The New York Jets showed plenty of fight in Week 15 going on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. But let’s be honest about it – it was the Jaguars. They didn’t even have Trevor Lawrence out there.
Jets fans might not be overly pleased with the win because it hurts their 2025 NFL Draft status, but it was nice to see a vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, wasn’t it? At the very least.
We don’t know what the future holds for the New York Jets in almost any capacity. Who is going to be the head coach of this team? Will Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams be back? Is Garrett Wilson going to demand a trade this offseason?
The Jets extended their extremely long and painful playof drought this season and everyone among the Jets’ faithful fan base is sick and tired of hearing “there’s always next year”. What does that even mean anymore? More misery?
The Jets are back to the drawing board in more ways than one this offseason, but perhaps more games like this could convince Rodgers and Adams to stick it out in New York for at least another year and give it a shot again in 2025. But does everyone in the organization want that?