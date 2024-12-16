NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
22. Dallas Cowboys
Well, the Dallas Cowboys obviously took it to heart that the Carolina Panthers were favored at home on Sunday for the first time in two years. The Cowboys actually played pretty darn good on Sunday against a Panthers team that could have easily won its last five straight games.
But they ran into a bit of a buzzsaw on Sunday with Dallas coming to town.
Cooper Rush played a pretty fantastic game, but so did his receivers. CeeDee Lamb was making plays, Jalen Tolbert continues his breakout season, and Jalen Brooks made a really nice touchdown catch in the Cowboys’ win on Sunday as well. And that win was their 6th of the season, giving them a 6-8 record heading into the later portion of December.
So what in the heck is going to happen with this Cowboys team? They are likely to fizzle out here in the coming weeks, but with matchups against the Bucs, Eagles, and Commanders to close out the year, could Dallas actually make some noise? You never know in the NFL these days.
21. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts may have just watched their playoff hopes vanish into thin air.
Literally.
The Colts went to Denver, the Mile High City (5,280 feet above sea level) and they committed an egregious five turnovers as a team on the road, including a baffling mistake by running back Jonathan Taylor which might have cost Indy their season.
Taylor was scampering into the end zone from 41 yards out to give the Colts a commanding 20-7 second-half lead, but after review, it was determined that he droppe the ball before crossing the goal line and the ball was turned over to Denver. Things spiraled out of control from there as the Colts saw a 13-7 lead that was supposed to grow to 20-7 turn into a 31-13 Denver victory.
All of this in front of Peyton Manning, too.