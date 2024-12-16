NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
18. Atlanta Falcons
Falcons play Monday vs. Raiders
There were some teams that got “gimme” games in Week 15. The Ravens played the Giants. The Cardinals played the Patriots. The Chiefs played the Browns.
This matchup on Monday for the Falcons going up against a Raiders team down to its third QB option this year as well as no Maxx Crosby?
Well, if you somehow find a way to lose this game, you’re fixing to start costing people some jobs in Atlanta. The Falcons have been rolling with Kirk Cousins through some really tough times over the last month-plus, and they are seemingly going to ride or die with Kirko Chains.
The Falcons need a win in the worst way after dropping four straight games and looking like a total pretender in the NFC. If they can get a win against the Raiders, they can at least keep hope alive for another week. Not that they can really afford to look ahead, but the Falcons could be 8-7 in the blink of an eye with their next two games against the Raiders and Giants…
17. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals, just like almost everyone in the NFC West these days, is trying desperately to keep pace. And they got a perfectly-timed matchup in Week 15 against the New England Patriots, who are clearly one of the worst teams in the NFL right now.
The Cardinals took care of business. This is a team that has the ability to be explosive in the passing game offensively, but they might be one of the most underrated running teams in the NFL. And Jonathan Gannon has his defense playing above what the talent on paper indicates they’d be able to.
As of right now, the Cardinals are still on the outside looking in at 7-7 with the Rams jumping up to 8-6 after their Thursday win, but the next three games are there for the taking. They will now go on the road to face off against the Carolina Panthers, a very winnable game, in Week 16. That matchup is followed up by a road game against their division rival Rams, a game that could end up deciding the playoff fate for one of the two teams. Arizona has a chance to finish strong here and force the issue, but as we continue bringing up for a number of other teams, the margin for error is extremely slim.