NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
16. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals needed to go into Tennessee and secure a win, and they did just that. But they should have had at least two defensive touchdowns. You can’t drop the ball right in front of the goal line.
C’mon, man…
The Bengals are making a late playoff push, but it might be too little, too late. This team has had some brutal luck in one-score games this season, so getting a bit of a blowout style win with a couple of defensive scores and allowing the fan base to breathe a little bit has to feel good for all involved parties.
The Bengals are considered one of the most dangerous teams in the entire AFC playoff race right now thanks to Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and that stellar offense. The Bengals are going to need to win their final three games and potentially get some additional help on top of that, but it’s not impossible that this team could be in the mix come January.
And if they find a way to get there? That’s a pretty scary thought for the rest of the AFC. I don’t know who would want to be playing a red-hot version of the Bengals this time of year, even as badly as their defense has struggled at times this season.
15. Los Angeles Rams
Well, you see, this is why I just can’t quit the Los Angeles Rams here in 2024. The Rams are now 8-6 and they are putting pressure on everyone else in the NFC West right now. And ultimately, I think this is a staredown they’re going to win. Going into the Weekend, the only reason the Rams weren’t the hottest team in the NFC West was because the Seahawks entered Sunday action having won four straight games. The Rams, however, have now won three straight games and are on the cusp of taking the lead in the NFC West with just a few games left to play.
With a little bit of extra rest, the Rams’ next matchup will be on December 22 against the hapless New York Jets in New Jersey. They will then head back home to face off against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks to close the season.
Talk about controlling your own destiny…
How can you not like the Rams? They’ve got a Super Bowl-winning head coach and QB and a revamped roster with tremendous talent on both sides of the ball.