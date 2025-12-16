NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking all double-digit win teams after Week 15

7. Chicago Bears (10-4)

The Chicago Bears blew out the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL Season, and with the Green Bay Packers losing to the Denver Broncos, the Bears are again in first place in the NFC North. Caleb Williams has been fine this year, but the completion percentage being below 60% is just not ideal. He's actually been virtually identical production-wise from his rookie season.

If nothing else, Williams does not throw many interceptions and doesn't really do anything to actively lose games. He's probably a franchise QB, but the Bears are still a year or so away from being a legitimate contender. It's been a great season thus far, though.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense is heating up at the right time. Trevor Lawrence has played extremely well in recent weeks, tossing five touchdown passes against the New York Jets at home. The Jaguars obviously control their own destiny for the AFC South title, and they are indeed still alive for the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC if you can believe that.

The first year of the Liam Coen era has been great for the Jags. This team is set up well for the future, and there are a lot of great pieces to build on for the long-term here.

5. Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

The Seattle Seahawks actually got a bit of a scare from the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, but a win is a win. Seattle is a great team and very well-rounded overall. Sam Darnold not being able to show up in big games could prematurely end their season, though.

4. Buffalo Bills (10-4)

The Buffalo Bills mounted a 21-point comeback against the New England Patriots and stayed alive in the AFC East race for the time being. Buffalo has had some defensive concerns this year, but Josh Allen is still Josh Allen, and the Bills could enter the playoffs with things on their side, as they have a ton of postseason experience compared to other teams we're going to see.

Buffalo is no. 4 in our power rankings.