NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking every 1st-place team after Week 15

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Sometimes the best thing you can get is a get-right game against the Raiders, right? The Philadelphia Eagles took care of business, got the fans back on their good side, and got everyone involved offensively.

They not only beat the Raiders, they shut out the Raiders. Tanner McKee played for 13 minutes of this game. The Eagles have plenty of issues this season, but they needed something to at least just get the vibes back on track. And that Raiders game accomplished exactly that.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

It was another impressive week for the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense in Week 15 as they completely embarrassed the New York Jets. Nobody's putting those game balls on the mantle or anything, but the Jaguars have continued to prove they are a dangerous group heading into this postseason run.

They have a top 10 offense, a top 10 defense, and they're firing on all cylinders even without Travis Hunter. They're going to get a major test this week against the Denver Broncos, especially playing in the Mile High City.

4. Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams pointed it out at his media availability, but the Bears are resilient in a lot of different ways. They can win shootouts, they can win by running the ball, they can take the ball away, they can play low-scoring games, they can make big plays on special teams, and everything in between. The Bears are not exactly playing the best complementary footbal every single week, but they can be chameleons and win any type of game.

They are hosting the Packers on Saturday with a real shot at taking a commanding lead in the NFC North.