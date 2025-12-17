NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking every 1st-place team after Week 15

3. Los Angeles Rams

For most of the season, I would say the Rams have been the most "impressive" team in the NFL. When you think about what they have going for them right now, they have a Super Bowl-winning coach and quarterback combo. They have a great defense. They can run the ball. They have top-tier playmakers in the passing game.

The issue with the Rams has been their secondary (at times) as well as now injuries becoming a concern. And we've seen this team falter a number of times. They are not immune from the occasional "stinker" of a game.

2. New England Patriots

After blowing a 21-point lead against the Buffalo Bills, coming off of their bye week, playing at home, the Patriots need to take a long look in the mirror. A team like this is not exempt from a game like that, but we've seen the Pats flirting with disaster a number of times this season. This was an opportunity for Drake Maye to prove himself in the clutch, and he couldn't do it.

That still doesn't take away from what we've seen this Patriots team do in 2025. They've been great for almost the entire year. We'll see how they respond in Baltimore.

1. Denver Broncos

It's time the NFL world recognizes that the Denver Broncos are the best team in the league. They aren't just out there every single week blowing teams out, but the Broncos have been elite in the categories that matter, especially against Green Bay.

Red zone offense, red zone defense, third down defense...The Broncos have outstanding coaching, Bo Nix is playing great football, and they have been unstoppable at home. They've been far from 'perfect' this season, but at 12-2, they have earned the respect of the league.