NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated NFC rankings before Rams-Seahawks clash

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clinging to life in the NFC South and could end up winning the division again and hosting a playoff game, but the Bucs are a flawed team and have dealt with some injuries this year. Head coach Todd Bowles also seems to be losing grip on this team, as they've taken a huge step back even from earlier in the season. Tampa could make some coaching changes this coming offseason.

7. Detroit Lions

The 8-6 Detroit Lions have a top-notch offense and quarterback, but the defense has been a liability this year, so they are currently on the outside of the NFC playoff picture and have some work to do. Detroit should be able to get back on track this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jared Goff has been sensational this year, but it's largely hard to believe that this team went 15-2 in the regular season last year and has already tripled their loss total now.

Detroit may have to win two of their final three games, at least, to get into the playoffs.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles got back on track a bit with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, but beating the Raiders isn't saying much. Philly is a flawed team, as the offense has taken a noticeable step back. Philly is probably going to do enough to win the NFC East, but this team simply doesn't have the bite that they did last year. I would not be shocked if they went one-and-done in the playoffs this year.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Thanks to a soft schedule and great coaching, the San Francisco 49ers are 10-4 on the season. San Fran doesn't do much of anything overly well, but head coach Kyle Shanahan knows how to guide his teams. The 49ers don't have the top-end talent to make a deep playoff run, but with how experienced they are in the postseason, I would keep an eye on this team - there is a chance that a playoff win or two could be on the way depending on who they play.