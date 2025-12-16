NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

14. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a down year thus far, and it’s really not his fault. Mayfield was one of the more prolific quarterbacks in the league last year, but his offensive coordinator was Liam Coen. Coen is now the head coach of the surging Jacksonville Jaguars, and we have seen Mayfield’s production take a hit.

Coen seemed to play a huge part in Mayfield hitting the 4,500-yard, 40-touchdown mark, which were insane feats. We all know that Baker Mayfield can play this position at a high level, so I can’t really rank him super low, but I still have to be fair to some other quarterbacks who have been a lot better this year.

Mayfield is in the top-half of our quarterback rankings and has largely had a fine season. The Bucs are likely going to turn the page from the Todd Bowles era at the end of the 2025 NFL Season, and I could actually see Tampa going with an offensive-minded head coach after that.

13. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts, statistically speaking, has been good this year, but the Philadelphia Eagles passing offense has not been consistent in 2025. They beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, but that really isn’t saying much.

Hurts has some limitations, and that is putting it lightly. This is probably the highest that he can go, as he’s not someone who can be a consistent dropback passer and has generally not been a fast processor.

But with a strong offensive line, good run game, and elite weapons like Hurts has had before, he can be a good player. The Eagles are 9-5 on the season and getting closer to the NFC East title. With how iffy Philly has been this year, though, the odds that the team wins a playoff game in 2025 feel low.