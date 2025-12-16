NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has actually been, statistically speaking, nearly identical to his 2024 output as a rookie here in 2025. The completion percentage is below 60%, which is simply not sustainable, and that is probably one of the main things holding Williams back.

We know he can make the tough throws and we know that he has that ‘it’ factor that many other quarterbacks have, but it’s simply now about doing some of the easier things well, and that could come with time.

Williams has to hit these layups and simply complete a higher percentage of his passes down the stretch if the Chicago Bears want to win the NFC North and perhaps go on a run. This team is clearly well-coached enough to go on a run, but the quarterback’s overall inefficiency this year could detract from that.

But the Bears are 10-4 for a reason, and Caleb Williams has been very clutch when his team needs him the most, so he deserves a ton of credit for that. He’s no. 10 in our power rankings.

9. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks actually needed all 60 minutes to beat the Philip Rivers-led Indianapolis Colts. Darnold has been very good this year, but the interceptions are a tick up from where they were in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings.

His touchdown percentage is down, and his interception rate is up, so it’s not been quite as prolific a season as he had in 2024, but the Seattle Seahawks’ offense is still a huge threat in most games.

Darnold and Seattle are still very much alive in the NFC West division race as well. We have seen Darnold kind of disappear in big games, so that is the main concern here, but the veteran QB has been battle-tested and is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

It’s hard to find a decent spot for Sam Darnold, as the raw stats don’t really jump out at you. He’s no. 9 in our power rankings and is having a strong season overall.