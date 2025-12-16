NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is heating up at the right time for the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are still in first place in the AFC South and appear to be in the driver’s seat to win the division this year. The Indianapolis Colts are mostly a non-factor at this point, so it’s really just up to the Jags to keep winning so they can fend-off the Houston Texans, who are just one game behind.

Lawrence has been on fire recently. He threw for a whopping five touchdown passes against the New York Jets in Week 15 and has now tossed nine touchdown passes against zero interceptions over the past three games.

Now on the season, Lawrence has thrown 23 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. His completion percentage is still below 60%, but a lot of that has been due to a ton of drops by Jags’ pass-catchers.

The offense is beginning to come into view, though, and the Jaguars are a legitimate team worthy of our respect at this point in time. Trevor Lawrence is surging in our quarterback power rankings as Week 15 closes out.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Denver Broncos’ defense ended up getting the best of Jordan Love in Week 15. Love falls a bit in our QB power rankings, but he’s still well inside the top-10. His MVP campaign might have also ended with this two-interception loss. Love threw a pick to Riley Moss and Patrick Surtain II in the second half.

The Packers did have a nine-point lead at one point, but the Denver Broncos proved to be too much for Green Bay to handle. Love has largely been great this year, though, so one iffy performance does not take away what he has done for most of the season. Now at 9-4-1, the Packers have to bounce back and beat the Chicago Bears in Week 16 if they hope to take the NFC North back.

Jordan Love is one of the better quarterbacks in the league and is capable of going nuclear. His team needs him to now.