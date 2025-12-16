NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott leads the NFL in attempts, completions, passing yards, first downs passing, and yards per game. The Dallas Cowboys also rank 4th in points scored, scoring 29.1 per game. Simply put, Prescott has been on fire this year and is far from the problem with the Cowboys.

The defense is still horrendous, and with another brutal loss, this time to JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas’ playoff hopes are about out right now. The weird thing with Prescott is that he does have a notable history of playing very well after a bad season the year prior or a major injury.

He hurt his hamstring last year and missed about half of the season. He has since come back and been, once again, one of the more efficient quarterbacks in football, and Dallas would have 10 or 11 wins at this point even if their defense was average. Dak Prescott is a very good, winning quarterback in this league. He’s been one of the best in the NFL this year, is exceptional from the pocket, and can make every throw on the field.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen can put the cape on and turn into Superman when the Buffalo Bills need him to, but at some point, that magic goes away. Allen can’t keep carrying the load like this each and every week, but with the personnel deficiencies that the Bills have on offense, and their defense all of a sudden being shaky, Allen is forced to do this.

It was a 21-point comeback for the Bills in New England against the Patriots in Week 15. For the time being, Buffalo is very much alive in the AFC East title, as the Pats could have clinched the division with a win. This division might come down to which QB between Allen and Maye is better down the stretch, and we simply have seen Allen come through time and time again.

The playoffs have been a different story, but once again, the reigning MVP has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s a top-3 dual-threat QB of all-time and is very likely ending his career in the Hall of Fame.