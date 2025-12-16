NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

30. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

It is a very real possibility that Shedeur Sanders simply isn’t a good enough starting QB in this league, but he could be a competent backup for the Cleveland Browns. Sanders has, unsurprisingly, looked rough in his first few starts in the NFL, and there is a reason why he was a late-round pick.

No, he is no being sabotaged by the Browns, so the weird conspiracy theories that have made their way around the NFL world with Sanders and Cleveland are just that. The Browns do have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and could use their own first-rounder to perhaps land their QB of the future.

Them potentially packaging both picks and trading up could be an option as well. Sanders might be able to hang around as the team’s backup, which is perfectly fine, as he probably can develop into a solid backup in this league, and it’s clear that many teams would love to have a high-end QB2 on their roster.

29. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers makes his debut in our QB power rankings late in the 2025 NFL Season.

Wait, did I just type that out?? I did, and this is real. Rivers came out of retirement this past week and suited up for the Indianapolis Colts, putting forth a solid performance all things considered, and the Colts did have a chance to beat the Seahawks in Week 15.

Rivers clearly still knows how to play this game, and what we saw from the veteran QB is how the position is really played. Philip Rivers was never someone who made a lot happen outside of the pocket - he was a legitimate pocket passer with elite processing ability and a strong understanding of opposing defenses.

That is precisely why he was able to get up off the couch and go play in a game like this.