NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

22. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will have played on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with the Dolphins not performing well in the cold, this could be the most obvious loss of the team’s season thus far.

Miami is now 6-7 on the season and still alive in the NFL playoff picture, which is crazy to think about. They’ve now won four games in a row, but it hasn’t really been due to Tagovailoa, who has just not had a great season this year.

One huge thing to note about the Dolphins’ QB, though, is that he has never actually finished a season in his NFL career with a losing record. He is quite literally a winner, but the main knock on him has been his ceiling and actually not being able to come through later on in the season, like right now.

I would expect this to be a low-scoring affair, and Tagovailoa is good enough to make some key throws, but I am not sure he lights it up at all. Tua Tagovailoa is just outside the top-20 in our QB rankings.

21. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart simply has to learn to take care of himself better, as he has been evaluated for a concussion so many times this year, and he’s not even played a full season thus far. It’s not been a great year for the New York Giants, but Dart has shown a lot and is probably someone the team is going to build around in 2026 and beyond.

He has already become a massive threat with his legs, but he’s also made some very key throws as well. Dart was a first-round pick by the New York Giants, a team that traded back up into the first round to take him.

There seems to be something there with Dart, but a huge factor here will be if the Giants can bring in the right coaching staff, and if they can coach Dart to simply play smarter football and not put himself at risk of taking unnecessary hits like he has for most of his rookie season.