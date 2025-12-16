NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

20. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is slated to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15. The Steelers have been a bit of a disappointment this year, but Rodgers has been just fine and is far from the issue.

Frankly, Pittsburgh should have never signed Rodgers, as they have needed to undergo a full and complete rebuild for years now, and signing an aging, veteran QB was not the move. Rodgers clearly still has some gas left in the tank, but he’s not quite good enough to makeup for the Steelers’ flaws.

I would expect Pittsburgh is able to take care of business in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins, but I guess you just never know. Aaron Rodgers has been fine this year, but he’s not who he used to be, and that is putting it lightly.

19. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes obviously tore his ACL in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs’ season is over, as they have been mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

Mahomes was trying to cover up for a bad roster lacking key talent on both sides of the ball, and it unfortunately ended with a messed-up knee. The Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP could now be sidelined for up to a year recovering from this ACL tear.

It could also drastically change the way he plays the game, as he might not be willing to scramble as much, which has been a huge part of his game. Even before the injury, Mahomes was not playing all that well, as the Chiefs’ offense just could not get much going consistently.

This will be the last week with Patrick Mahomes on our QB rankings for 2025.