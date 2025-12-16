NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

18. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett has been fine for the Arizona Cardinals this year, but nothing special. On paper, he’s actually been quite efficient, but Arizona has also trailed a lot this year. Brissett was not someone who the Cardinals expected to rely on this year, but the 2025 season has really turned upside down for Arizona.

Kyler Murray’s foot injury will keep him out for most of the season, and we also got some reporting that the team does plan to move on from Murray in some capacity this coming offseason. That is fine and all, but the Cardinals’ plan after they move on from Murray is an entirely different story.

Arizona is a bad team and were once 2-0 to begin the year. Jacoby Brissett is a fine backup QB, but any team that has to rely on him for a large stretch like this will not have a good season. Brissett has thrown 18 touchdown passes against just six interceptions this year, so he’s been playing well statistically.

17. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers fell to 7-7 on the season thanks to a pathetic loss against the New Orleans Saints, and this has kind of been the story for the Panthers this year, as they will have the most outstanding win only to fall flat on their face the following game.

Young has been fine this year and is playing average football. He’s playing the best football of his career, though, which doesn’t really bode well for the QB’s chances to be a legitimate, franchise player.

Bryce Young has clear limitations as a quarterback in this league and could carve out a nice, long career as a low-end starter or high-end backup, but there simply is not a lot to love with Young for an entire season.

Head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan have to strongly consider moving in a new direction this offseason, as this is Bryce Young’s ceiling, unfortunately.