NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

16. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been fine this year, but the Baltimore Ravens have largely had a season to forget and just aren’t a very good team right now. They were able to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and continue to remain alive in the AFC North division race, but the Ravens just do not have the bite that they have had in previous seasons.

Jackson himself clearly looks like a regressed version of his old self, and maybe that’s been due to playing injured this year, or could it be for another reason? What I know, though, is that this is not the Lamar Jackson that we are used to seeing.

And it might be best for the Ravens to not make the playoffs and to flush this year down the drain and move on to 2026. On paper, the future Hall of Fame QB has been efficient this year, but his completion percentage is down a bit. His 101.4 passer rating is great, but that kind of also shows you how much a passer rating can mislead at times.

15. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has now thrown an interception in four-straight games and has 12 on the season against just 23 touchdown passes. The 10-4 Los Angeles Chargers did beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 and are very much alive in the AFC West race, but they do not control their own destiny.

And to be blunt, Herbert has not played all that well this year and has not been the best QB in the AFC West. The Chargers are a flawed team but will eventually do enough to get into the playoffs. Herbert has been running for his life behind a subpar offensive line, so a lot of the regression we’ve seen from him on paper is due to that.

His 92.2 passer rating would also stand to be the lowest of his NFL career thus far. He’s also 0-2 in the playoffs and has not played well when he’s helped lead LA into the postseason. Justin Herbert has been quite average this year, all things considered.