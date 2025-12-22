NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 16

14. Detroit Lions

It is wild to think that the Detroit Lions are just 8-7 on the season, but not only are they not able to win the NFC North this year, but they are also now at a massive risk of missing the playoffs just one year after going 15-2 in the regular season.

It’s not been a great year for Dan Campbell’s squad, and with the Lions needing to likely win out and get a ton of help just to get in, the team should simply focus on the game ahead of them. The defense has honestly been the main cuplrit all year, as the offense has still been very efficient with Jared Goff and all of those weapons.

The Lions lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs this past offseason, and while Detroit did start the year off on the right foot, they have since struggled to get any consistency going.

Dan Campbell may now have some major decisions to make on the defensive side of the ball, as a new coordinator could be needed, and I would almost wonder if it would be best if Campbell waited to see if there was a defensive-minded head coach who got fired?

Anyway, Detroit is struggling and definitely feels like more of an average team right now.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 9-6 on the season and hitting their stride late in 2025. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not thrown an interception since November 9th, so he’s playing some efficient football right now, which is outstanding.

You can tell he’s enjoying this year, as he’s had a lot of those vintage moments in 2025. Rodgers also played in Detroit for years as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, and no matter how you slice it, this Pittsburgh Steelers’ win in Week 16 was very impressive. The Steelers will remain atop the AFC North no matter what the Baltimore Ravens will have done on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh is staring down another double-digit win season, but I again think the same concern remains that was present last year - this team will get into the playoffs, but they do not feel quite good enough to actually win a playoff game this year.

I guess you could argue that playing in Detroit in Week 16 was a playoff atmosphere, but Pittsburgh will certainly not get to play a bottom-10 defense when the playoffs roll around.

This was a nice win for the Steelers, a team that always seems to come through when it matters the most.