NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 16

8. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans got a bit of a scare from the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 16, but a win is a win and it looks the same in the record. Houston is now 10-5 on the season and a sensational 10-2 since their brutal 0-3 start.

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain one game ahead, though, as the Jags took care of business in Denver, beating the Broncos in Week 16. The Texans are a very dangerous team, though, and could make a playoff run.

Top-notch defenses like Houston’s are able to travel well, so if Houston was playing an away game, their chances would be solid. I do not put a ton of stock into this shaky performance, as we are very late in the season, so teams are what their record says. The Raiders clearly knew they could play spoiler and may have caught Houston off guard a bit.

At the end of the day, the Texans are a very good team and are inside the top-10 in our updated NFL power rankings as Week 16 closes out. Houston and Jacksonville are going to be in a heated race for the AFC South in these final two weeks of the season.

7. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills never make it easy, but they win games. After a scare from the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, the Bills were able to say ‘enough of that’ and closed out the victory, remaining alive in the AFC East.

Josh Allen has been very good this year, but both sides of the ball have taken a slight step back this year. Running back James Cook has been the best player on that side of the ball, but the lack of notable talent in the wide receiver room has been a problem, as Keon Coleman has just not panned out this year.

Buffalo may have to go on the road in the postseason, and they have done that before. What is nice, obviously, is that the AFC playoffs will not have Patrick Mahomes, so some have already wondered if this is the Bills' year since there will be no Chiefs to deal with.

Buffalo has been a mainstay near the top of the AFC and have just about accomplished everything you possibly can besides getting to and winning the Super Bowl. Buffalo is again in a great spot in our NFL power rankings and can still win the division.