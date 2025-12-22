NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 16

30. Arizona Cardinals

It’s another week and another bad loss for the Arizona Cardinals. I really struggle to see how Jonathan Gannon and his staff return for the 2026 season, as this team simply cannot figure out how to win a game, and they have gone backwards since the very solid 2-0 start they had at the beginning of the season.

There is also the QB issue, as Kyler Murray does not appear to be in their long-term plans, so the Cardinals are likely going to trade him for something, but where do they turn for an upgrade? The 2026 NFL Draft does not appear to be a very strong QB class, so GM Monti Ossenfort might be in a difficult situation here.

The Cardinals made some progress from 2023 into 2024, but the wheels have fallen off here in 2025. Arizona is now 30th in our updated power rankings and might need another complete reset to get back on track.

29. New York Giants

The New York Giants have dropped to 2-13 on the season and are just surely wanting this year to end - I would not blame them. It seems like the wheels really fell off after they blew that massive fourth-quarter lead against the Denver Broncos in the first half of the season.

Jaxson Dart has not played that well in recent weeks, and it’s just been a forgettable and disjointed product since then. The Giants fired Brian Daboll weeks ago and will need to bring in a new coaching staff. If you ask me, I would run to hire Mike McCarthy, a high-floor head coach who knows how to work with young quarterbacks.

The Giants have been circling the drain for years and have to get some adults into the building, or they will continue to be ranked low in our power rankings. It’s really that simple. They have some good players and bits of pieces of what could be a good team, but getting stability with the head coach and bringing someone in who knows how to develop a quarterback would be a great idea.