NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 16

28. Cleveland Browns

It’s another week where the Cleveland Browns’ defense kept the team in the game, but the offense could not hold its own, and that’s been the story of the 2025 Browns. The Browns could see Myles Garrett breaking the single-season sack record soon. Garrett had a half-sack in Week 16 and now has 22 on the season, so he needs just one more sack in the remaining two games to hold the record.

He’s also likely winning the Defensive Player of the Year award this year, so that’s neat as well. I would be shocked if head coach Kevin Stefanski returned in 2026, as this franchise just might need a refresh, but GM Andrew Berry seems to have brought in a solid rookie class, and he’s probably going to remain on the job in 2026.

The Browns do have something to latch onto for the future, as the defense is just about set and might not need a ton of work in the offseason, so there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for this franchise that had a nice little spurt there a few seasons ago.

27. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are now 3-12 on the season after a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Somehow, Chiefs’ quarterback Gardner Minshew tore his left ACL, so the Chiefs have seen their top two quarterbacks both go down with torn left ACLs in back-to-back weeks.

But the story of the day is Cam Ward, as he played well in this one and might actually be a QB worth building around. All in all, Ward’s stats do not jump off the page, but you can see the potential. Ward will make some insane throws just about each game, but the Titans’ roster might just be the worst in the league.

GM Mike Borgonzi may have hit the nail on the head with that pick, but now the job gets even bigger, as he has to bring in the right talent to ensure Ward develops, and that also goes for the coaching staff. Tennessee fired Brian Callahan much earlier this year, so there is a lot of change that is going to hit this franchise in the 2026 NFL Offseason. Ward’s passer rating hit triple-digits for the second week in a row. He now has four touchdown passes against zero interceptions in those games.