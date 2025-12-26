NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking every double-digit win team thus far

8. Chicago Bears (11-4)

I am not quite sure if the Chicago Bears are as good as the record indicates, but 11-4 is 11-4, and this team is on the cusp of winning the NFC North and having at least one home playoff game this year. Ben Johnson is a logical Coach of the Year candidate, and we've seen Caleb Williams play a more efficient brand of football this year overall.

Chicago is no. 8 in our power rankings approaching Week 17.

7. Buffalo Bills (11-4)

The Buffalo Bills still have some work to do in the AFC East this year, and we have seen both sides of the ball take a step back, but the Bills just know how to stack a ton of wins and could enter the AFC playoffs as a team in position to make a Super Bowl run. Buffalo won't have to deal with Patrick Mahomes, so that could benefit them big-time.

Josh Allen is also the reigning MVP and can put his team on his back more than other QBs in the AFC playoffs right now. The Bills are a very good team overall but are still largely flawed.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4)

The Jacksonville Jaguars really put themselves on the map with a huge win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16 - Trevor Lawrence is heating up at the right time, and Liam Coen is yet another coach who has done a great job and who is clearly in the mix for the Coach of the Year. The roster isn't quite there yet, but the foundation has been set, and Jacksonville is still in first in the AFC South as well.

5. Houston Texans (10-5)

Going 10-2 over their past 12 games, Houston has completely turned this thing around after a shaky 0-3 start. The defense has been insane all year, and with CJ Stroud having been back and healthy from a concussion, the offense has taken shape. While Houston might end up being in a Wild Card spot, this is absolutely a team good enough to make a deep run.