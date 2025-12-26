NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking every double-digit win team thus far

4. New England Patriots (12-3)

The New England Patriots have a well-rounded squad and are still alive for the first overall seed in the AFC this year. After years of the Buffalo Bills dominating the AFC East, New England has had something to say.

Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye are both easily going to finish in the top-3 of the Coach of the Year and MVP voting, and the long-term vision of this team just got a lot more clear this year thanks to this breakout campaign.

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

The Los Angeles Rams still might be my pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year. Matthew Stafford is clearly the MVP of the NFL right now, and their Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks is still on the radar.

LA has now split the season series with the Seahawks and have to root for them to lose, but both Stafford and Sean McVay have worked some magic in the playoffs, so don't rule them out...

2. Seattle Seahawks (12-3)

The Seattle Seahawks control their own destiny for the top seed in the AFC - this team beat the Los Angeles Rams in dramatic fashion in Week 16 and are honestly having a magical season thus far. One huge thing that sticks out with Seattle is that they are actually a better team record-wise on the road than they are at home.

This could benefit them big-time when the playoffs roll around if they do have to go on the road.

1. Denver Broncos (13-3)

The Denver Broncos are back to the top of our power rankings for the time being, as, once again, this team found a way to win. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas and got the Chiefs' all in this one. Kansas City had nothing to play for and were starting a third-string quarterback, and that's honestly a dangerous set up when you think about it.

They almost played spoiler, but Denver again made enough plays late in the game to seal the victory, and that's what it's all about this late in the NFL season, so let's not overthink Denver. They aren't 13-3 for no reason.