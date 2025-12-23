NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking every playoff QB after Week 16 action

12. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a good quarterback, but I am not sure he is anything more than that. If you ask me, Purdy is a fine passer who can be a starting passer in this league for a long time. He's probably not ever going to be able to ascend to elite status, but he can win from the pocket and is a great processor.

Purdy is 12th in our power rankings.

11. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers can still sling the rock, but he's not nearly the quarterback he once was. One of the most experienced QBs in the history of the NFL, Rodgers and the Steelers are dangerously close to winning that AFC North title, which guarantees them at least one home playoff game.

The Super Bowl is definitely going to be out of reach, but this has been a good likely final season for Aaron Rodgers. He's a good QB at this point, not a great one.

10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams seems to have that 'it' factor late in games. However, you'd ideally love to see that completion percentage increase, as that and the Chicago Bears' passing attack is still a work in progress, but he's not taken nearly as many sacks, and the Bears are 11-4, so you can't really argue with that.

9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud could be heating up at the right time for the Houston Texans, but he missed about a month with a concussion. Stroud and the Houston Texans have won the AFC South two years in a row and have also won a single playoff game two years in a row as well. With how good this defense is, Houston could make a run, and this is especially true if Stroud can channel some of what we saw him do as a rookie.

8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix might be the most clutch QB in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos are 12-3 and atop the AFC. Nix is an obvious 'good' QB that still seems to have a ton of doubters. The Broncos have done a total 180, and it began when Nix arrived. Let's not overthink this player. He's a franchise guy.

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been good this year, and he and the Los Angeles Chargers are kind of just there this year. They likely aren't going to be able to catch the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and aren't good enough to win a playoff game. Herbert has played out of his mind at times, but this entire operation simply needs more talented players on the roster. Herbert has an 0-2 record in the playoffs.