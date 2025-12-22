NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking teams most likely to go one-and-done

As of now, the current NFL Playoff Picture is quite shocking, as there are a ton of surprising teams in interesting spots. For example, the Carolina Panthers are currently leading the NFC South and primed to host a playoff game if they can fend off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the stretch.

In the playoffs, teams that make a run are solid in the trenches, generally healthier than other teams, have solid QB play, and can run the ball well. As we progress down the final couple of weeks of the regular season, we'll see the best teams in the league settle into the highest playoff seeds.

Let's take a deeper dive into the current playoff picture and power rank the teams that are most likely to go one-and-done when the playoffs roll around.

Power ranking the current playoff teams most likely to go one-and-done

5. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers seemed primed to win the NFC North this year, but they are now without Micah Parsons and are 9-5-1 on the season, having lost two games in a row, including a crucial divisional game against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. The Packers are just going in the wrong direction and would have to get a ton of help to win the NFC North.

It's very likely that the Packers settle into the no. 7 playoff seed again and are on the road in the first round, which could very likely come against the Chicago Bears, a team that they just lost to at Soldier Field...

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers keep stacking wins, but this team has struggled along the offensive line all year, and that is simply a recipe for disaster in the NFL. We did see this Chargers' team get blown out in the first round of the playoffs last year, and if LA does settle into a Wild Card seed again, they could endure the same fate, as the team just isn't built for this late in the season.