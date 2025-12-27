NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking the league's 10 worst teams

8. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have had a season to forget this year, as Jayden Daniels has missed most of the season with injuries, and both sides of the ball have been banged up overall as well. The roster itself was nothing special coming into the 2025 NFL Season to begin with, and I'd also argue that other teams in the NFL were able to figure how what Washington likes to do.

So not only was there actual film out on the team after a Cinderella run in 2024, but the injuries also knocked them down as well.

7. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals might be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL to follow this offseason, as they seem poised to move on from Kyler Murray this offseason, but there isn't a guarantee of anything after that.

Arizona did add a good bit of talent to the roster this past offseason and did get out to a 2-0 start, but things just cratered. Jonathan Gannon won four games in his first year on the job in 2023 and won eight games in 2024, so the progression was there.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Do we feel bad for the Cincinnati Bengals? Joe Burrow suffered yet another long-term injury, and his absence was too much for the Bengals to overcome, and this is now the third season in a row where this team isn't in the playoffs.

It's primarily an indictment on the lousy, outdated front office, and Burrow might be beginning to feel quite frustrated with the entire situation.

5. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has made some big-time throws this year, and you can kind of see the outline of who could be a great QB in this league, but the Tennessee Titans might have the worst roster in the NFL, so no QB would be able to succeed in this situation. It's really just about roster talent and Ward's development going forward.