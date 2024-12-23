NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: A ton of movement as regular season nears end

14. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

Let's remind ourselves here that the Cincinnati Bengals only beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. And the Browns were giving them fits in the second half. The Bengals now feel like a painfully average football team. They do still struggle to protect Joe Burrow at times and are obviously bad on defense.

The Bengals will need to win out and get some help in order to make the postseason, and if the Denver Broncos are able to come to town in Week 17 and take care of business, they will knock Cincy out of the postseason. At 7-8, they are just barely clinging to life, but QB Joe Burrow did have yet another insane performance in Week 16.

Even if the Bengals were to win out and make the postseason somehow, the MVP-caliber season from Burrow may not be enough for him to actually win the MVP award. Even if the Bengals had an average defense, this team would probably have 10 or 11 wins, but that's the issue. And it's OK for us to admit that Cincy isn't that good of a team; it's not like they don't have flaws. They do have an urgent offseason ahead to fix their defense.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

In Dallas on Sunday Night Football this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now kind of faced with a huge game, as the Atlanta Falcons did stay alive in the NFC South race with a win over the New York Giants in Week 16. And the main issue for the Bucs is that the Falcons did sweep them earlier this year, so if the Bucs and Falcons both finish with, let's stay, nine wins, the Falcons win the division.

The Buccaneers have to stay one game ahead of the Falcons, and the Bucs are in Dallas to play the Cowboys, who have seen their season fall off the rails. It was never going all that great to begin with, but a season-ending injury to QB Dak Prescott truly put the nail in the coffin.

The Bucs have seen QB Baker Mayfield play the best football of his career, and while I am not sure Tampa is going to ever win a Super Bowl with Mayfield, it's clear that he is an above-average starter in the NFL. Tampa has won four games in a row and will probably make it five here on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. Do not be surprised if they continue rising in our NFL power rankings.