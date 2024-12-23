NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: A ton of movement as regular season nears end

12. Denver Broncos (9-6)

The Denver Broncos saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Denver did have an 11-point lead at one point in the second half, but their top-notch defense was anything but the rest of the game. Between some shaky decisions by the Broncos and some interesting officiating, Denver falls to 9-6.

They are still pretty likely to make the postseason in 2024 and just have to win one more game against the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs. They could also get in if the Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts all lose one more game. For all of the negative chatter that came the team's way for drafting Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver clinched their first winning season since 2016 and do still have a path to double-digit wins in 2024.

Let's not overthink the Broncos; they are a good-not-great team with a lot going for them this year and for the future.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

Having lost three of their previous four games, the Los Angeles Chargers notched a season-sweep over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. It was a huge win for LA, who could have dropped to 8-7 with a loss. That would have really put a wrench into their playoff hopes this year in year one of the Jim Harbaugh era.

The Broncos defense was not at their best, so the Chargers offense pretty much did what they wanted to. LA is kind of like the Denver Broncos; they are also a good-not-great team who have a lot going for them in the present and the future. It'll be interesting to see how far LA goes when the playoffs roll around. They do have a good enough defense to hang around some of the tougher opponents in the AFC, but they lack explosion on offense.