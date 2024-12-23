NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: A ton of movement as regular season nears end

6. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

Another week, another Kansas City Chiefs victory, and another week where some questionable officiating seemed to go the Chiefs way. When the clocks hit zero, let again, the Chiefs had more points than their opponent, but this is not a 14-win team. The Chiefs are flawed - they aren't great on offense and can allow a ton of yards through the air on defense.

It'll be interesting to see if they can get back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. They also look to become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row. If you ask most people, they may say that the Buffalo Bills are the team to beat in the AFC this year, and I would tend to agree. Buffalo is the only team to have beaten the Chiefs this year. KC has been near the top of our power rankings for weeks now and won't go anywhere anytime soon.

5. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

Playing on Monday Night Football at home against the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers are likely looking at their 11th win of the season unless the Saints are able to pull off some sort of legendary upset. The Packers are very good on both sides of the ball, but I am not sure this is their year to make a Super Bowl run.

They are still quite young, and I would honestly look at them being a huge problem in 2025. Something is missing, and I cannot quite put my finger on it. Nonetheless, the Packers are among the best teams in football and have to be feeling very good about themselves for the present and future.

With Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts going down with a concussion here in Week 16, the Philly being down their starting QB could end up being something that the other top NFC teams pay attention to down the stretch. Packers' QB Jordan Love is right on the cusp of superstardom, and to me, the Packers are right on the cusp of being Super Bowl contenders. They should be 11-4 when Week 16 is over.