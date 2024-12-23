NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: A ton of movement as regular season nears end

28. Chicago Bears (4-11)

Oh boy. It's a tough time to be a fan of the Chicago Bears, who have now lost nine games in a row and are firmly among the worst teams in the NFL. If you ask me, this team has enough talent to be an eight or nine-win team at this stage of the 2024 NFL Season. Rookie QB Caleb Williams has not thrown an interception since October 13th, and it just looks like he is going to be a very good QB in this league.

If there is any consolation here, Williams is going to be a stud in the NFL, but the hard part here is finding the correct coaching staff, as they fired former head coach Matt Eberflus after the Bears' loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. If you ask me, Mike Vrabel is the right man to get this franchise back on track.

An objectively successful head coach who would inherit a franchise QB and a good defense would be a dangerous team in the NFL for years to come. But for now, the Bears continue falling down our NFL power rankings. They lost by multiple scores against the Detroit Lions in Week 16, who came into that game perhaps the most injured team in the NFL, so you would have liked to have seen a closer game.

27. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

I have called the Tennessee Titans the most irrelevant team in the NFL this year. I mean, what is this team trying to do? Well, it did seem like they were giving Will Levis every chance to be the guy this year, and all he did was get benched last week. Mason Rudolph, their backup QB, has gotten a good bit of action this year, and right now, the Titans have no direction.

I mean, they have some young players that they can build around, but they also made a ton of win-now moves this past offseason. GM Ran Carthon really put nearly all of his chips in the middle of the table last offseason, and it didn't work. The Titans will now embark on a search for a franchise QB, and with the recent news that the Atlanta Falcons are going to move on from Kirk Cousins, they could pivot to that veteran QB to be a bridge QB option in 2025. That doesn't sound like the sexiest move, but they may be left with no choice.

And the Titans are one of many teams that are going to have a hard time finding a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the coming QB class does not appear to be that good.