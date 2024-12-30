NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

14. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have lost a handful of the most gut-wrenching games this season.

A couple of months ago, they lost a back-breaker in Kansas City on a blocked 35-yard field goal attempt, a kick that has been made 92 percent of the time over the last five years in the NFL. That would have given them a win against Kansas City on the road and yet it currently counts as one of their six losses.

They lost an 11-point second-half lead a couple of weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

On Saturday, the Broncos had the Cincinnati Bengals on the ropes at the end of regulation in an entertaining, back-and-forth game, but they didn’t go for two and wound up losing in overtime. And that was after getting two possessions in the overtime period…

The Broncos remain in a win-and-in situation in Week 18 with a home game against the Chiefs, who will likely be resting starters. They won’t be going into the postseason on fire, by any means, but certainly battle-tested as the 3rd-youngest roster in the NFL. Assuming they can get the job done against Carson Wentz, of course.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Well, here come the Cincinnati Bengals, right?

The Bengals started off this season so uncharacteristically bad that it might be too little, too late. The Denver Broncos came to town on Saturday and gave the Bengals all they could handle, but Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins put on a show and they managed to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Now, they not only have to hope they can win against Pittsburgh next weekend but also get some help in the meantime.

Cincinnati is one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now and they might get left out of the playoffs. It would really be a shame from the NFL’s perspective because the league undoubtedly wants its best players in the dance, and Joe Burrow might be the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

It’s just unfortunate for Cincinnati that so many of the one-score games they have played this season have gone the other direction. And from the perspective of a team like Kansas City, who will be resting starters in Week 18, do you want even a fraction of a chance that you would see Cincinnati for your first playoff game?

Maybe the Chiefs don’t care who they play, but I don’t think Buffalo or Kansas City wants to have to face Joe Burrow for their first game. Those teams would much rather go up against a rookie QB in Bo Nix. For now, the Bengals still have a beating heart, but that could all come to a screeching halt in Week 18.