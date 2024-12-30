NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

To say the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t going to be going into the postseason playing their best ball might be an understatement. When Russell Wilson was originally inserted into the lineup, it looked like a masterclass by head coach Mike Tomlin. It jolted the Steelers’ offense and Russ was cooking.

The Steelers started off the Russell Wilson “era” 4-0 and they were looking like absolute geniuses for making the change. Now, they’ve gone 2-4 in their last six games including losing three straight. They have multiple turnovers in back-to-back games – two fumbles and two interceptions by Russell Wilson.

The pressure is on Wilson in a big way to help this Steelers team do a bit more than just limp into the playoffs. They can not only finish the regular season on a high note in Week 18, but they can eliminate their division rivals in Cincinnati if they can come away with a win.

Pittsburgh just feels like a team that “peaked” at the wrong time and there is too much film out there now that teams are keyed in on defending the way Wilson plays. As it was so eloquently put on Hard Knocks, it’s three-pointers and layups. How far can that carry this Pittsburgh team?

7. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are going to be more disappointed in themselves than anything else after going into Minnesota and not coming away with a win. Part of the problem must have been the fact that in my pivotal fantasy championship, Jayden Reed was barely targeted.

I’m just saying.

As a quick side note, hope you all had a great fantasy football season.

The Green Bay Packers made sure they made a mark in my fantasy championship by handing the ball off to Josh Jacobs, who has been sensational for them all year. They almost pulled off a tremendous comeback on the road but couldn’t finish the job.

The Packers are currently shaping up to be road warriors again in this year’s postseason after they absolutely caught fire at the exact right time last year and nearly upset their way to the NFC Championship. This year, their road would start with a tough trip to Los Angeles to face off against the Rams.

They’ve got to regroup and get back on track in Week 18 so they can go into the postseason with a much-needed head of steam.