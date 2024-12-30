NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

6. Baltimore Ravens

We’re seeing a handful of AFC teams seemingly hit their stride as the playoffs approach. The Baltimore Ravens are obviously one of them.

Baltimore has so many weapons offensively and with the way Lamar Jackson has played this season, limiting turnovers and seeing the field as well as we’ve ever seen from him, how do you stop these guys in the postseason?

The Ravens appear on a collision course for a matchup against the Bills in the second round of the postseason which is a brutally tough draw for them. Even then, what you have in the AFC right now is a number of teams where you feel like whoever has the last possession will win, and having Lamar Jackson on your side is a huge advantage in that regard.

This Ravens team looks ready to exorcise some playoff demons and having the added benefit of Derrick Henry and his ability to grind off minutes from the clock is another major advantage for this Ravens group.

As multiple as the Ravens are offensively, we’ve seen that Baltimore defense turn it up significantly on the defensive side of the ball as well over the past three weeks. Since their bye week, the Ravens have played three games. They’ve allowed a total of just 254 yards per game in that timeframe and just 33 total points.

5. Detroit Lions

Lions play Monday night against 49ers***

Let me just start this off by saying I absolutely love the Detroit Lions this season. I have been an enjoyer of the positive trajectory this franchise has been on since midway through the first year of the Dan Campbell era.

And if we’re all honest, we would have to admit we enjoyed Dan Campbell from his very first press conference in Detroit.

With all of that out of the way, I can’t help but think the Lions are a little bit cooked when it comes to the playoffs. Injuries take their toll for all teams, but the Lions may have suffered one too many injuries this season or maybe like a dozen too many injuries. In the NFL playoffs, you’ve got to at least be able to play a little bit of defense, and the Lions are bordering on “patchwork” on that side of the ball.

On paper, at least.

These guys still have the offense to win a shootout with anyone, but when they need the defense to come through with a big play, do they have the guys on that side to make one over the course of four grueling quarters?