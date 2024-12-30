NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles need to be hoping that Jalen Hurts can return to the field as quickly as possible because their quarterbacks are dropping like flies these days.

Not only is Jalen Hurts down and out, but the Eagles lost Kenny Pickett to a rib injury in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It didn’t end up mattering because the Eagles just absolutely embarrassed the Cowboys with Saquon Barkley on the ground. Barkley, a free agent acquisition from the rival New York Giants, managed to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark on the ground. Barkley has just been incredible for the Eagles and even though nobody would want a repeat of what we saw with Christian McCaffrey in the playoffs a couple of years ago with the 49ers, you can’t help but wonder if the Eagles would be just fine with Barkley taking every snap.

He’s been that good.

Tanner McKee actually made a really nice couple of back-shoulder throws to AJ Brown in this game and had a touchdown to DeVonta Smith as well, and the Eagles continue to look like a well-oiled machine heading into the postseason. With things mostly locked up going into Week 18, the Eagles might have a pseudo bye week after all.

3. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are closer to the best team in the NFL than we have seen in the franchise’s history, and I don’t think you can deny that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is the NFL Coach of the Year at this point.

After what we saw on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, even with how close it was at the end, the Vikings came through and the one thing they have done exceptionally well under O’Connell is find a way to close out one-score games.

They get the job done.

Sam Darnold is playing at such a high level, and the Vikings have a defense that has come through with big plays for them all year. They might have the best collection of weapons in the entire NFL and a coach who understands how to exploit defenses with every single one of them, including even guys like Jalen Nailor when teams focus in on Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings look poised to go and steal the #1 seed in the NFC from the Lions, but can you imagine facing off against this team in the 1st round as a Wild Card somehow? It’s not a great “pick your poison” for whoever is the 4th seed to have to face the Vikings or Lions.