NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

30. New England Patriots

Just get us to the offseason for the New England Patriots, already. The Patriots don’t even want to be out there, it appears.

New England got absolutely blown to smithereens by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon to the tune of 40-7, and while you love the chance to get to see some more of Drake Maye as this season comes to a close, you also can’t help but worry about Maye suffering some type of needless injury and going into the offseason having to worry about that.

Just give us one more good game from Maye this year, one in which he stays healthy, and keep this Patriots team on pace for the pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. New England could be positioned to take the top non-QB on their draft board which would almost undoubtedly be Travis Hunter, and he would be such a massive difference-maker for this franchise.

There are rumors all over the map about what the future holds for a guy like Hunter at the next level but I would personally love to see him get the chance to be Maye’s WR1 in New England.

The Patriots have their QB for the future, and this offseason will be critical in properly building around him. It just so happens that they might have the top pick in every round of the draft along with a boatload of cap space.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

If we’ve learned nothing else about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, we’ve learned that Brian Thomas Jr. is an absolute player. Stud. Star.

All of the above.

Whenever Trevor Lawrence is healthy, and whoever is roaming the sidelines for the Jaguars as head coach for 2025 and beyond, they will be able to build an offense around this young superstar in the making at wide receiver.

The Jaguars’ issues are concerning, however. This team should have been at least giving the Houston Texans fits in 2024 and that just hasn’t been even remotely the case. Even when Trevor Lawrence was playing, the Jaguars’ regression was clear and obvious.

Are we going to get a complete overhaul of different aspects of this roster? Will the Jaguars be in “fire sale” mode this offseason and keeping just a few core pieces from the Doug Pederson era? That wouldn’t be surprising at all to see and frankly, it might be the best possible situation for this franchise because what they have right now is not working.

It’s time for fresh eyes yet again on an organization that is used to making major changes every couple of years, it seems.