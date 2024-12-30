NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

28. New Orleans Saints

I don’t even know what we can really say about the New Orleans Saints at this point. It’s kind of just a waste of three paragraphs.

Watching this team each week, it’s like watching the final preseason game. Is there stuff to evaluate for the future of the roster? Possibly. Are we seeing any semblance of the future of the New Orleans Saints out there right now?

It doesn’t feel like it.

There is always going to be stuff you can take on a year to year basis when it comes to a lost season like we’ve seen from a team like the Saints, but you’re really digging for nuggets when the team has fired its head coach in the middle of the season and doesn’t even have its starting quarterback out there.

If Spencer Rattler were coming out and putting up big numbers or something, it might be a different story. But this Saints team is so far removed from the hot start we saw in the first two weeks of the season. This has been a pathetic season for this franchise and I would have to assume they’re going to blow things up in a big way in the 2025 offseason.

27. New York Giants

What we saw from Drew Lock against the Indianapolis Colts is exactly what we hoped we would see from him immediately upon being inserted into the lineup after Daniel Jones was cut and Tommy DeVito didn’t pan out.

Lock was signed to a pretty sizeable deal in the 2024 offseason to be Jones’s backup and understandably so. He had some nice moments for the Seattle Seahawks last season and earned an opportunity like the one he got with the Giants. And against the Indianapolis Colts, Lock was sensational.

He was getting everyone on the offense involved as well as putting together a tremendous drive late in the game in which he capped it off himself with a rushing touchdown. Too bad probably no one was running with Lock in their fantasy leagues.

But if you had Malik Nabers? You’re probably a happy camper today. The Giants got to see their young offensive studs make a lot of plays against the Colts on Sunday, specifically with Nabers, Tyrone Tracy, and Wan’Dale Robinson getting involved.

This will perhaps be the best example yet of what Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen can point to ownership and say, “Here’s proof of concept of what we can do when the QB plays well.”