NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

26. New York Jets

The New York Jets’ loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon was really just a microcosm of the last couple of years. Disappointing, underwhelming, frustrating, maddening, and sickening if you’re a Jets fan.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams being on the field with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson didn’t prevent the Jets from going to Buffalo and getting absolutely shut out. I tried to warn people all offseason that the Jets with Aaron Rodgers were not going to be a “sure thing” this coming season, but you figured if Rodgers was even competent that this New York team could contend in the AFC.

Not even remotely the case.

The Jets have embarrassed a lot of prominent NFL analysts and prognosticators out there, and it’s because of the fact that Aaron Rodgers has been complete fool’s gold. It will be interesting to see if he decides to play next year and how the Jets will approach that anyway.

As great as Rodgers has been over the course of his NFL career, he’s been a total liability and distraction since coming to the Jets.

25. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are just pathetic this year. Hard to watch. Boring to watch, in many ways. More than anything, I think the Bears are one of the most frustrating teams to watch. This is a team that was nearly 5-2 earlier in the year and now here they are, they’ve lost 10 straight games.

10 straight games? Is that accurate?

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus in the middle of the season, the first time that’s been done in the history of the franchise. They felt like they had such an impressive core of players going into this year that maybe they could be the NFL’s “worst to first” team in 2024. They got Caleb Williams and a boatload of talented skill players.

None of it has worked.

Caleb Williams leads the NFL in total sacks taken and we’ve been left feasting off the bread crumbs of positivity from his rookie season, left with way too many thoughts that will keep you up at night if you’re a Bears fan.

Is Williams actually the real deal? Can they build an offensive line around him? Was the defensive resurgence a mirage? Are we going to be able to hire the right coaching staff? Will this franchise ever turn it around.

Hopefully, there’s light at the end of this tunnel for Bears fans.