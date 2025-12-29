NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

14. Green Bay Packers

Even though anything can happen in the playoffs, and the Packers still have a good team otherwise, it felt like this team's season ended in Denver a couple of weeks ago. The Packers obviously lost superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons in that game against the Broncos, and that loss really took the wind out of this team’s sails.

The Packers have lost three consecutive games, including that game against the Broncos, after holding on to win against the Bears in what appeared to be the beginning of a huge December run for this team. The Packers haven’t been able to make up for the loss of Parsons, and the Ravens made a statement against them in a battle of backup quarterbacks.

Even with some explosive plays from Malik Willis in the passing game, the Ravens ran for over 300 yards against the Packers’ defense. They’ve already punched their ticket to the playoffs, but it’s currently looking like it’ll be a quick exit for them.

13. Baltimore Ravens

The way Derrick Henry played for the Ravens on Saturday night, you can’t help but feel like this team is the one nobody would really want to face in the playoffs. The Ravens gave Derrick Henry the ball early and often in their win against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, and he responded with his biggest game of the year.

And one of the biggest games in fantasy football championship week history, too.

Henry’s 36 carries went for 216 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens ran for over 300 yards against the Packers and proved exactly why folks have believed in this team through the ups and downs all year long. Even with Tyler Huntley and Malik Willis facing off in that game, the Ravens going on the road to Green Bay and getting a huge win looks really solid for them.

Unfortunately, it may still not be enough. They’ll have a shot in Week 18 to go into Pittsburgh and get a tough win, and with the way Derrick Henry played, what AFC team wants to see the Ravens at home in the Wild Card round?