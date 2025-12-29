NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

For the time being, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in control of their destiny. Their win against the Baltimore Ravens a couple of weeks ago looms so large right now after they completely wet the bed on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

We know the Browns’ defense is stout, and they have been almost all year. And divisional games, you can typically throw records out the window. But Mike Tomlin’s teams get their 9th win and suddenly do their best disappearing act. It was an opportunity against a rookie quarterback (who has turned the ball over a lot) to go and win your division, shutting the door on the Ravens.

Instead, the Steelers will now have to hold off the Ravens, who will come to Pittsburgh for all the marbles in the AFC North this weekend. This Steelers team just continues to not really pass the dreaded “eye test”. It was a nice three-game winning streak for this team going up against the Ravens, Dolphins, and Lions, but the loss to the Browns will have doubt creeping into the mind of every fan in Steeler Nation, especially after Derrick Henry put up video game-like numbers against the Packers.

11. Buffalo Bills

Ultimately, we feel like we have to put the Buffalo Bills this low on this week’s NFL Power Rankings. I still believe the Bills could end up being one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC, but their loss at home to the Eagles over the weekend – even if it was a tight one that came down to a two-point play – has given the edge to some other teams.

The Bills have head-to-head losses against the Eagles, Texans, and Patriots (as well as a more recent win against the Pats) who are all ahead of them on the rankings this week. That win over the Patriots just two weeks ago was followed up with a close call against the Browns last week and now a home loss against the Eagles.

It would be a hot take to say that the Bills have missed their championship window, but this team is going to have to buckle down quickly. They will get a final tune-up in Week 18 at home against the Jets, and then it’s going to be the “road warrior” mentality for the postseason after the Patriots stole the division from them.