NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

8. Chicago Bears

Well, that one hurts. Not only did the Chicago Bears lose on Sunday night in absolutely heartbreaking fashion, but on the final play of the game, star rookie receiver Luther Burden III was getting helped by the athletic training staff. Hopefully he's going to be okay, because it looks like he can be a crucial piece for that Bears defense in the postseason.

And even with a loss against the 49ers, the Bears look like they're going to be a factor in the postseason. That defense has been susceptible at times this season, including against the 49ers, but the Bears have buckled down many times this year, and nobody has created more takeaways on that side of the ball.

They are going to be dangerous in January, but that #1 seed is out of reach now. With the Packers' loss on Saturday against the Ravens, Ben Johnson led this Bears team to a division title in his first year at the helm. This team is for real, and the offense is clicking at the right time.

7. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the NFL's most resilient teams all season, but when they are getting this kind of play from Brock Purdy? They're going to be tough to beat, no matter who they are going up against.

Purdy was sensational against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, becoming the first 49ers quarterback since Colin Kaepernick to have 2+ passing and 2+ rushing touchdowns in the same game. And when the game started with a pick-six, it felt like Purdy was more dialed in than ever.

He finished with over 300 yards through the air, three touchdown passes, and two rushing scores. The 49ers put up 42 points and were able to outlast the Bears, making a stand in a goal-to-go situation. If this team keeps on winning, they'll host the Super Bowl. They've got the Seahawks at home for the NFC West championship in Week 18.