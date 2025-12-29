NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

30. New York Jets

The New York Jets are a flat-out embarrassment. With the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL this season along with just four takeaways all year defensively, it’s a shocker that the Jets have somehow found a way to win three games this season. They have been worse than expected, and it might not even result in the #1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

The Jets got blasted away by the New England Patriots in Week 17, giving up five touchdown passes to Drake Maye, who was pulled from the game by around 3 PM ET. It was basically like Maye was out there playing 7-on-7, destroying the Jets’ defense to the point that their pride undoubtedly took a major shot.

After bringing in a new general manager this past year (Darren Mougey) and hiring a new head coach (Aaron Glenn), the Jets’ ownership had to know that this was going to be a longer rebuilding process. And with question marks all over the roster, that project is barely even underway.

29. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have now lost eight straight games, and are one of the sorriest teams in the NFL. The only reason this team’s been worth tuning into over the last handful of months is Trey McBride, and you can give an honorable mention to Michael Wilson as of late.

McBride has officially set the all-time record for receptions by a tight end in a single season, which was previously held by old friend Zach Ertz, who had 116 receptions back in the 2018 season. Heck, McBride has challenged that record a couple of times now, with 111 receptions just last season.

He’s become one of the truly dominant weapons at the tight end position over the past few seasons and is a cheat code week after week. The potential of him breaking that all-time record will be a positive focus for a team that has otherwise been a massive disappointment all year. They will be an unfortunate exclamation point on the 2025 season for the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next week, likely losing their 9th straight game to close out the year.