NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 17

28. Tennessee Titans

It's been fun to watch the progression of Cam Ward and some of his young Titans teammates over the course of this season, whether we've gotten big games out of tight end Gunnar Helm or wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

There is obviously quite a bit of work yet to be done for this roster, but getting to see these young players step up week in and week out has been a lot of fun. If anything, we're seeing the need for the Titans to go out and upgrade on the defensive side of the ball after a complete breakdown against the Saints.

It's not exactly about winning at this point in the season for the Titans, but that would be a nice bonus in a game like we saw against the Saints. It wasn't meant to be. But Ward made some huge plays and continued to prove he's this team's franchise quarterback going forward.

27. Washington Commanders

After getting absolutely blasted away on Christmas by the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders have had enough this season. Unfortunately, they’ve got to endure one more week of the regular season before everyone can just wash their hands of 2025 and move on to 2026.

I don’t know if there is a fan base that is looking more forward to the offseason than the Commanders’ fan base. This is a team that went to the NFC Championship a year ago, and they are going to be watching the postseason from home with a ton of roster question marks this year.

Everything that’s been exposed this year for the Commanders was relatively “expected”. Injuries piling up for a roster that was a new construction project in 2024 prove to be too much, especially the injury to Jayden Daniels. The pass rush off the edge was not good enough. This team is ready for the reset button.